Talk show queen Wendy Williams cries and says 'I've no money' in official trailer of Where Is Wendy Williams?

After more than a year away from the limelight, Wendy Williams, the iconic talk show host, is taking centre stage in the emotional trailer for Lifetime's upcoming documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? The gripping trailer offers an intimate look into the challenges Williams faces, all the way from health concerns to financial worries.

Once celebrated for her vivacious attitude and fearless humour, Williams looks completely different in the documentary, which dives deep into her journey as a show host and explores how health troubles have stripped away her larger-than-life persona.

The trailer, released by Lifetime, is not an easy watch. It reveals the struggles Wendy endures and the genuine concerns of her family about her well-being. It puts a spotlight on Williams' court-ordered guardianship. Her sister is seen questioning why Wendy isn't deemed suitable to care for herself, and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. in the preview.

Various shots hint at the severity of Wendy's health issues. Concerns about her weight and cognitive awareness are also put forth, showcasing the ongoing challenges she faces. In a particularly heartbreaking moment, Wendy confesses, "I have no money." The trailer captures her worries about finances and her uncertain future.

Watch the trailer here:

Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., provides insight into the strong front his mother has managed to maintain over the years. He states, "She's done a really good job at making it seem like everything's okay, but in reality, there's something wrong going on."

The trailer also shows Williams' departure from her talk show amid battles with addiction and Graves' disease. Her time spent in a sober house before leaving the show is also shown, shedding light on the challenges she faced during this period.

Despite her ongoing struggles, Williams expresses her desire to return to television and revive her career. However, her son feels she has worked enough.