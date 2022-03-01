Dhanush starrer 'Maaran' to release on this date; watch trailer here

Dhanush starrer ‘Maaran’ finally has a release date.

Directed by Karthick Naren, the much-awaited entertainer will hit Disney+Hotstar on march 11. It features Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in leading roles. It also features Samuthirakani, Krishna Kumar, Master Mahendran, Jayaprakash and Aadukalam Narain among others.

Trailer of the film was also released this week as makers claimed that this is the first-ever Tamil film to adopt the Twitter Unlock feature, with which it was released.

The trailer is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar YouTube as well.

Watch it here:

Presented by Sathya Jyothi Films T G Thyagarajan and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, `Maaran` has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Also read: Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani on debut show Mithya: Couldn't have asked for a better team

Jalsa first look: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah starrer set for Amazon Prime Video release