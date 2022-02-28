Jalsa first look: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah starrer set for Amazon Prime Video release

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are collaborating for a project titled ‘Jalsa’ as Amazon Prime Video announced that the film will bow on its streamer.

The film is a tale of conflict narrated through the life of a celebrated journalist and her cook. ‘Jalsa’ is directed by Suresh Triveni. It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and music label and studio T-Series.

The cast also includes Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Srikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

On the project, Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video said, “At Prime Video, a key tenet when selecting stories, is to look for authenticity and freshness. Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership across the length and breadth of the country. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, ‘Jalsa’ offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast.”

‘Jalsa’ premieres on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on March 18.