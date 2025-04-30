After ruffling feathers and making awards chatter, Dev Patel is set to direct his next project, which he will star in, write and direct. This will be his second directorial stint after Monkey Man. The film will be set in medieval India and is titled The Peasant. It is a period revenge drama which will be produced by Thunder Road Pictures.

Advertisment

Dev's new passion project, The Peasant

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a high-adrenaline revenge actioner. Set in the 1300s, the film centres around a shepherd who unleashes a furious campaign against a group of mercenary knights who ravaged his community, revealing himself to be much more than an ordinary man.

The project was originally supposed to have an Italian setting and was to have something to do with the Pope, but now, with Dev attached to the project, its base has shifted from Italy to India. The Indian setting will offer more colour to the story and vibrancy.

Advertisment

The producers have a hope of turning the feature into a franchise.

Monkey Man

Advertisment

Dev’s last project, Monkey Man portrtays an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. His character fights against the mighty and rich who oppress the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother's death.

Monkey Man also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe and Makarand Deshpande in key roles.