Who’s that? Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock looks eerily similar to his on-screen character Mark Kerr, two-time UFC heavyweight champion in a biopic on the star titled The Smashing Machine. This is possibly dwayne’s most drastic transformation for a film and fans can’t get enough of how closely he resembles Mark, courtesy all the training and makeup.

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with tranformation

A social media chatter began rolling on his look after A24 dropped a smashing trailer for The Smashing Machine.

The film is directed by Benny Safdie, one of the two Safdie brothers who co-directed and wrote Uncut Gems and Good Time. Benny makes his solo directorial feature debut with this film,

The Smashing Machine trailer also includes Emily Blunt as Mark Kerr’s wife Dawn Staples, Bas Rutten, Lyndsey Gavin and Oleksandr Usyk.

Dwayne and Emily will be reuniting for The Smashing Machine after their previous collaboration on Disney’s Jungle Cruise in 2021. Notably, the duo will also be seen with Leonardo DiCaprio on a Hawaiian crime thriller from Martin Scorsese.

Watch the trailer here:

About Mark Kerr

Kerr was a mixed martial artist who fought from 1997 to 2009, winning four ADCC World Championships in his career. In 2002, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary also entitled The Smashing Machine, which centered around his substance abuse issues and tumultuous relationships with his girlfriend and trainers.

Safdie wrote the script and produces alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia, Eli Bush, Hiram Garcia and David Koplan. Tracey Landon executive produces.

When to watch The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine will release theatrically on October 3.