Demi Lovato to make announcement in response to the Capitol riots

Washington, DC’s Capitol Hill violent attack shocked many, and by reacting to it, Demi Lovato slammed the pro-Trump protests and said that she and her studio working on something special after today’s violence



Taking to her Twitter, the singer wrote, ''My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did," the 'Commander in Chief' singer tweeted. "Here we are."

The pop-star went on to slam commenters asking her for a new album amid the on-going protest. "For everyone in my comments saying 'where’s d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country... THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO," she continued. "THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F**KING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed."

Adding further, Lovato added, "I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."

Back in October, Lovato released the political song, 'Commander in Chief', in which directly called out President Donald Trump. “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that, I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day.” she said in defence of the song.

Many other Hollywood stars have also reacted to the protest.