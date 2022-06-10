Deepika Padukone visits Tirupati temple with family on dad Prakash Padukone's birthday

After wrapping up her jury duties at Cannes Film Festival 2022, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is back in the country. And, instead of returning back to her hectic schedule, she has decided to take some time off for her family.

On Friday, the actress was clicked at Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati with her father-former badminton champion Prakash Padukone. The father-daughter duo was spotted in the temple in purple shawls which they received from the temple's priest as a mark of blessings.

Her mother Ujjala and sister Anisha also joined the father-daughter duo for the pilgrimage.

For those unaware, Deepika celebrates her dad's birthday at Tirupati temple every year. And despite having a packed schedule, she takes out time for the family ritual.

Photos of the Padukone family from the temple are going viral on social media.

Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh is also grabbing headlines since morning. The actor is all set to get a taste of the wilderness along with Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality special show titled 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'.

The teaser of the new show was shared by the makers on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming action-drama 'Pathaan'. The film will release on January 25, 2023. The film marks Deepika`s fourth collaboration with SRK.

Deepika is also a part of `Project K`, which features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.