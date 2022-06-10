Marvel's new movie on 'Thunderbolts' in works, Jake Schreier to direct

This news is for all the Marvel die-hard fans! After months of rumours, it has been confirmed that Marvel is working to bring a group of new villains to the team. As per the Variety, a new movie is in the works on Thunderbolts.



In the Marvel comics, Thunderbolts are the group of villains. The movie is in the very initial stage and Jake Schreier will helm the project. Jake is known for directing 'Robot and Frank', 'Paper Towns and has also directed music videos for Kanye West, and Selena Gomez amongst others.

Eric Pearson (Black Widow) will write the movie and as always Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce.



No more information about the cast and plot details have been revealed.

Thunderbolts will feature a group of villains and baddies of the Marvel world - some will be new and some have appeared in the movies earlier. As per

Variety, the group villains include Black Widow's Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', 'Black Widow' villain Taskmaster and others.