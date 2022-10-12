Deepika Padukone speaks to Meghan Markle about mental health and Ranveer Singh in 'Archetype' podcast

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has become the face and voice of mental health in India, and beyond. The actress, producer, and philanthropist featured on the podcast ‘Archetype’ hosted by Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. The episode, which also features American actress Constance Wu, deep dives into the importance of taking care of our minds, as we do with our bodies.

During her conversation with Meghan, Deepika said, “It's (mental health) the same way we have physical ailments. Our mind is very much a part of our body. But somehow, when it comes to mental illness, we start treating our minds like outside of our bodies”.

In many parts of the world, including India, mental health and conversations around it are still considered taboo.

Deepika broke this down beautifully, “There's two parts to this. One is, I think, where people struggle the most, especially in India, where there's so much stigma attached to mental illness - creating awareness. Most of us don't even know that we're struggling with mental illness. And second, if we are to destigmatize it, to let people know that it's okay to seek help and to let caregivers know that it's okay for someone to go through this.”

For Deepika, her family has been a critical support system. She says, “Today it's all about the little things, like hugging my sister or just late-night conversations with my husband - those are the moments that really fill me up today”.

The actress who is married to actor Ranveer Singh also mentioned how the two have been apart for a while due to work commitments. "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face,” said Deepika during the podcast. There have been speculations about a rift between the couple as many reports stated that the marriage had a hit a rough patch. But going by Deepika's statement looks like things are well in paradise.



The actress also introspected on her journey citing that as difficult as navigating mental illness was, she was grateful that she went through that experience because it changed her life forever. She wrapped up by reflecting on her current work in the mental health space. “What is my purpose? It's about, when I leave this place, when I leave the earth, what is it that I can leave behind? And how many lives can I positively impact? I've been on that journey for the last couple of years”.

