David Guetta and Jessica Ledon reveal son's face in first family post after delivery

Renowned DJ and music producer David Guetta, 56, and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, have announced the arrival of their first child together. The couple shared the joyous news via a heartwarming joint Instagram post on Sunday, revealing the name of their newborn son, Cyan.

"Love is in the air (heart emoji). Meet Cyan," they captioned the post, accompanied by a tender snapshot of Guetta cradling Ledon as their precious bundle of joy peacefully slept on her chest.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Such an amazing news! Congratulations to you and your family David." Another commented, "The fruit of love is something very sublime." A third user wrote, "In love with this picture! Welcome Cyan!" Check it out below!

Guetta, who already shares two children, daughter Angie, 16, and son Tim Elvis, 19, with his ex-wife Cathy Lobé, first revealed the exciting baby news in November during the Latin Grammys red carpet.

Despite maintaining a level of privacy around his family life, Guetta occasionally shares glimpses of his personal moments with his family. On Valentine's Day, the music producer shared a ton of loved-up pics with his ladylove to mark the special day. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day my love." Check it out below!

For those unaware, the French DJ started dating actress Ledon in 2015. Soon after rumours ran rife that Guetta gave the actress a promise ring instead of an engagement ring since he no longer "believed" in marriage.