Elizabeth Hurley says she felt 'safe' filming erotic scenes for her son's directorial debut

British actress Elizabeth Hurley has revealed that she felt 'safe and looked after' by her son Damian while filming racy sex scenes in her latest film Strictly Confidential. The film marks the debut of her son as the director.



Hurley, 58, stars in the erotic thriller that her son Damien, 21, wrote a year back. Hurley said in a recent interview that her son guided her through the scenes in a way that she wasn't used to as an actress.



Damian makes his directorial debut with the erotic thriller which focuses on a haunted young woman who becomes fixated on the death of her best friend.



"I was 20 when we wrote it," Damian told Access Hollywood. "We went out to the Caribbean, and we made it in 18 days – it was terrifying."

"He always said, ‘If I ever get to make a real film, will you be in it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, your first film, I will definitely be in it'," Elizabeth said proudly.



The trailer of the film was released in February and featured Hurley kissing her co-star Pear Chiravara during a steamy sex scene.

Damian has been a regular photographer of his mom's bikini photo shoots in the past and stated that seeing his mom's body was not a big deal for him.



"People find this really controversial," he said. "We're in the business. Showbusiness has been a fundamental part of my entire life, so for us, it's just not a thing. It's just part of the business. She takes my photos, I take her photos."

"But I'm relaxed in front of him, too," Elizabeth said. "He looks out for me. I do have to be photographed in bikinis because it is one of my businesses – who likes to be photographed in bikinis? No one."



"It's just, it's relaxing knowing someone's behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same on this movie in a way, because you know the things that his script needed me to do in this weren't necessarily things I had always done in movies many times before, but having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after."