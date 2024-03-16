Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti is ready to take you on a turbulent flight

The hottest, sassiest and funniest crew has arrived. After a short teaser and posters, the makers have finally dropped the first trailer of the Crew starring three acting powerhouses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

On Saturday (March 16), the makers dropped the first trailer of the movie which took us into the troubled life of three flight attendants, who are bored with their low-income job, and the only thing they are now craving is a lavish life that they all have dreamt of living.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the three-minute trailer gave us a sneak peek of the turbulent field flight that the passengers will board on March 29. The trailer starts with the question, where is gold? before we discovered the crises Kareena, Tabu and Kriti were going through as the airlines in which they were working had gone bankrupt. Amid this, the trio got a jackpot as she found a passenger with gold biscuits. As they dream of living their dream life, the original ruckus begins when the search begins for a secret tip by the customs. Diljit Dosanjh is playing the role of a customs officer.

Watch the trailer here:

While Kareena Kapoor Khan's impeccable comic timing will leave you in splits, Tabu effortlessly shines in her role as an air hostess. Together, they weave magic on the screen, entertaining audiences with their looks, comic timing, and overall stellar performances. Kriti Sanon is the perfect cherry on top, adding her delightful charm to the situational comedy. The three powerhouses shine bright in the trailer, leaving us wanting more.

From donning the iconic air hostess attire, exuding elegance and allure, to delivering hilarious dialogues and finding themselves in uproarious situations, the ‘Crew’ trailer is everything you've been waiting for this summer season. It’s a perfect blend of quirkiness and sheer madness, promising to be the ultimate commercial family entertainer that will leave you craving for more.

This is the first time Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti are sharing screen space. The film will also feature comedian Kapil Sharma in cameo appearances.