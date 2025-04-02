Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sequel is finally taking shape. The award-winning film will get a sequel with David Fincher now part of the project as director. The Quentin Tarantino’s hit will have the ace filmmaker as its scriptwriter.

Variety confirmed that the film does not have an official title and is being set up at Netflix. David Fincher has a first-look deal with Netflix for the project.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sequel to premiere on Netflix

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sequel will have Brad Pitt reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth.

It’s interesting to note that the film is shifting from a theatrical studio release to one of a streamer. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released by Sony Pictures in 2019, but Tarantino negotiated a deal that would return him ownership of the film’s underlying copyright after a number of years.

The project comes together after Quentin Tarantino scrapped plans for what could have been his 10th and allegedly last film, The Movie Critic. He has time and again mentioned that he will only direct 10 films in his life and take an early retirement post that project.

Meanwhile, what we know of the sequel is that the story is said to take place in the ’70s and follow a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. It has been rumored that Brad Pitt would be playing some version of his Once Upon a Time character Cliff Booth.

Brad Pitt won Oscar for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt won an Oscar for his role in the first film. He won Best Supporting Actor for the role. Pitt and Fincher will reunite after working together in films like Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

We are unsure if Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie would reprise their roles for the sequel.