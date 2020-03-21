Daniel Craig dreamt of playing a superhero on screen not James Bond

Daniel Craig, who has been playing James Bond for more than a decade now, has revealed that as a child he always wanted to play Superman or any other super-hero character.

In an interview to a magazine, Craig said,'' People are always saying to me, 'You must have dreamed of playing James Bond when you were a kid'. The answer is no. I never did. I dreamed of being all sorts of other things - Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy. But Bond so much, which seems ironic now".

The 52-year-old actor has finished his last outing as agent 007 in upcoming James Bond movie, 'No Time To Die'.

Despite it not being his role of choice, Daniel admits that there are ‘no downsides’ in playing the iconic spy, ''I’ve been lucky enough to land one of the best roles in movies. There’s been no downside to playing Bond''.

'No Time To Die' is now been postponed till November due to coronavirus pandemic. It was earlier scheduled to release in April worldwide. Not just this film, several other big releases and events have been postponed due to the deadly virus.



The actor was last seen in 'Knives Out', in which he played the role of a detective and the movie was also nominated at Oscars 2020 in different categories.