'Dr No' to 'Casino Royale': 15 James Bond films and the books that have inspired them

The James Bond series focuses on a fictional British Secret Service agent created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming, who featured him in twelve novels and two short-story collections. Here is a whole list of James Bond books converted into movies.
The first film of James Bond series 'Dr. No' was based on 1958 novel of the same name by Ian Fleming. In the movie, James Bond (played by Sean Connery) is sent to Jamaica to investigate the disappearance of a fellow British agent. The trail leads him to the underground base of Dr No.
The movie gave the legendary James Bond film series a good start, and was made under a huge budget of 1 million dollars at that time and was also a huge hit at the box office.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'From Russia with Love' was second in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions, and also marks Sean Connery's second role as MI6 agent.
In the film, Bond is sent to assist in the defection of Soviet consulate clerk Tatiana Romanova in Turkey, where an agency plans to avenge Bond's killing of Dr. No.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Goldfinger' is a 1964 spy film and the third instalment in the James Bond series directed by Guy Hamilton. In the movie Bond investigates gold smuggling by gold magnate Auric Goldfinger and eventually uncovering Goldfinger's plans to contaminate the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox. The movie was the first Bond blockbuster.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Thunderball' was a 1965 spy film based on the novel of the same name by Ian Fleming.
The film follows Bond's mission to find two NATO atomic bombs stolen by SPECTRE, which holds the world to ransom for £100 million in diamonds, in exchange for not destroying an unspecified major city in either the United Kingdom or the United States.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'You Only Live Twice' is a 1967 spy film loosely based on Ian Fleming's 1964 novel of the same name and had only used a few characters and locations from the novel. The movie depicts a global conspiracy situation. During the Cold War, American and Russian spacecraft go missing, leaving each superpower believing the other is to blame. British intelligence learns that one of the crafts has landed in the Sea of Japan. After faking his death, secret agent James Bond played by Sean Connery is sent to investigate.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The film is based on Ian Fleming's novel of the same name and is the second of four James Bond films directed by Guy Hamilton.
In the movie, James Bond, equipped with an armoury of hi-tech gadgets, infiltrates a Las Vegas diamond-smuggling ring in a bid to foil a plot to target Washington with a laser in space. However, as he prepares to tackle the evil Blofeld, the mastermind.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'The Man with the Golden Gun' was a lightly based on Ian Fleming's novel of the same name, In the film Bond is sent after the Solex Agitator, a device that can harness the power of the sun while facing the assassin Francisco Scaramanga. The Man with the Golden Gun was the fourth and final film in the series directed by Guy Hamilton.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'For Your Eyes Only' is the twelfth film in the James Bond series. The plot is based on two short stories from Ian Fleming's 'For Your Eyes Only' collection: 'The title story' and 'Risico'.
In the movie, Bond attempts to locate a missile command system while becoming tangled in a web of deception spun by rival Greek businessmen along with Melina Havelock, a woman seeking to avenge the murder of her parents.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Live and Let Die' is a 1973 spy film and follows a story of a Bond played by Roger Moore who investigates the murders of three fellow agents, he finds himself a target, evading vicious assassins as he closes in on powerful Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). Known on the streets as Mr. Big, Kananga is coordinating a global threat, using tons of self-produced heroin.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Moonraker' is a 1979 Bond movie where the spy investigates the theft of a space shuttle, leading him to Hugo Drax, the owner of the shuttle's manufacturing firm. Along with space scientist Dr Holly Goodhead, Bond follows the trail and finally into outer space to prevent a plot to wipe out the world population and to recreate humanity with a master race.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The tenth film of James Bond series takes on the title from Ian Fleming's novel 'The Spy Who Loved Me' but it does not contain any elements of the novel's plot.
In the movie British spy unites with Russian agent Anya Amasova to defeat megalomaniac shipping magnate Karl Stromberg, who is threatening to destroy New York City with nuclear weapons.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Octopussy' and 'The Living Daylights' is the fourteenth and final James Bond book written by Ian Fleming in the Bond series.
Bond is assigned the task of following a general who is stealing jewels and relics from the Soviet government. This leads him to a wealthy Afghan prince, Kamal Khan, and his associate, Octopussy.
'The Living Daylights' is a 1987 film and stars Timothy Dalton as James Bond. Where he is assigned to aid the defection of a KGB officer, General Georgi Koskov, covering his escape from a concert hall in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia during intermission.
intermission.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Casino Royale' was the first film to star Daniel Craig as James Bond. The 2006 spy film was the third screen adaptation of Ian Fleming's 1953 novel of the same name.
In the film, Bond heads to Madagascar, a man who finances terrorist organizations uncovers a link to Le Chiffre after he received a license to kill. MI6 sends Bond to play against him after learning that Le Chiffre plans to raise money in a high-stakes poker game.
(Photograph:Twitter)