Critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero to stream on Sony LIV from this date

Based on the real-life disaster of the 2018 Kerala floods when nature played havoc leading to the loss of life and property across the southernmost state of India, the film 2018: Everyone is a Hero is now ready to premiere on OTT. Buying the rights for the Malayalam film, SonyLIV will stream the hit film exclusively on its channel from June 7 onwards.

A super successful film that managed to rock the box office records, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, is one of the rare films of the year that has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year and has secured its place among the top three highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. 2018 Everyone is a Hero: The Film's Plot Directed by the visionary Jude Anthany Joseph, the film showcases the resilience of people from all walks of life who find themselves thrust into the eye of calamity and how unity becomes their driving force. As the floodwaters rise, their individual journeys converge, embodying the unyielding spirit of a community and transforming ordinary men into extraordinary heroes.

Commenting on the same, Jude Anthany Joseph said, "2018: Everyone is a Hero is an homage to the collective experience of the people of Kerala during the 2018 floods and to be able to bring it to the screen and see the kind of love it has been receiving has been a truly fulfilling experience. Through this film, we aimed to commemorate the heroism and courage shown by every individual during the catastrophe. With the film now set to stream on Sony LIV, more and more people get to witness our story and the extraordinary spirit of humanity that helped the state triumph." 2018 Everyone is a Hero: The Film's Cast Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph, 2018: Everyone is a Hero boasts of an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Gilu Joseph, Vinitha Koshy, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, and Gauthami Nair.

The film will begin streaming from June 7 only on SonyLIV.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.