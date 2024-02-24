Crew Teaser: Kareena, Tabu and Kriti will take you on a rollercoaster flight journey

The hottest crew has landed! After a long wait, the teaser for Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie Crew is here. A day after the first-look posters of the lead cast were released, the makers dropped the short teaser, giving the audience a thrilling glimpse of the most entertaining flight that they will ever board.



On Saturday, the makers dropped the teaser that showed the powerhouse Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti and what the three badass air hostesses are up to. The humour-filled teaser, set to the tunes of the 90s song ''Choli Ke Peeche'', starts with the trio dressed in the dark red dress heading to board the flight before we get a glimpse of their rollercoaster and adventurous lives. After watching the teaser, they will make you question what they are risking, stealing, and faking after all.



The teaser also gives the first glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.



Watch the fun-filled teaser below:

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seat belts, because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you).”



The high-octane teaser has given us a hint that the movie is going to be a thrilling ride for sure without revealing much detail about the plot.



However, as per several media reports, the Crew will revolve around the struggles of three flight attendants coming from a middle-class background.



This is the first time Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti are sharing screen space. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma in cameo appearances.



Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film will release on March 29.