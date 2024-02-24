Khushi Kapoor shares adorable photo of mom Sridevi on death anniversary

One of the most celebrated Indian actors, Sridevi, passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54. The legendary actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness in Dubai, UAE. The sudden death of the acting gem sent shockwaves around the world. On Sridevi's sixth death anniversary today, her daughter Khushi Kapoor remembered her mother with a sweet post. Khushi, who made her debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, shared an adorable throwback photo from her childhood showing Sridevi with Janhvi and her. Taking to her Instagram stories, Khushi shared a picture showing The Sadma star donning a traditional look as she pose with her little cute daughters. Janhvi and Khushi's Instagram feed is full of adorable photos of Sridevi, cherishing the endearing memories of her.

Last year, Khushi paid a special tribute to her mother at the premiere of The Archies when she stepped out wearing the shimmery gown of the late actress.

Sridevi wore the golden shimmery gown at the 2013 IIFA red carpet. Sharing the photo of her wearing the stunning outfit, she wrote, "A very special night in a very special dress from her mom's closet."

On the chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Khushi Kapoor talked about her mom's death and how she processed through that time.



Khushi said, "I think it took me a while when it happened to kind of accept it. I think it did suddenly hit me after a while. But I was a bit confused; I don't know. But I had Jahnvi and I had dad. So, they were just kind of there to help."