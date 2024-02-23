Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda are helping students to get back to their books. Here’s how

There is a new trend on the internet. In most parts of India, students are gearing up for their final term examinations. Now many are tagging their favourite stars in memes, reels, and photos asking them to comment on it to motivate them to start studying.



Several stars like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda and cricketer Shubhman Gill have hoped on to the trend and gone ahead to comment on the tagged posts, urging their fans to get back to studies.



The new trend typically tags a celebrity and states if he or she comments on the reel, the user will start preparing for exams.



How have the celebrities reacted



Alia Bhatt commented with laughing emojis to a reel captioned as, “If Alia Bhatt comments on this reel then I will start preparing for my exams."

The actress just wrapped up the shoot of her new film Jigra and is currently busy promoting web series Poachers which she has co-produced.



Meanwhile, cricketer Shubhman Gill wrote, “Shuru kar do padhna (start studying)” to a user’s reel that had tagged him. The reel has so far received over 66 million on Instagram.



Kiara Advani responded with “Study” and “Give it your best” to a similar exam post that had tagged her.





While several stars are being tagged by their fans, not all have responded. The trend continues to evolve and trend and it is surving the purpose to gain traction not only for fans but also for stars to directly interact with their fans.

