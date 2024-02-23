Taylor Swift's Sydney concert delayed after terrible rain storm and lighting

Sydney fans have to wait a lot longer to see their favourite Taylor Swift jamming. On Friday, Taylor was set to perform her first show in Sydney, Australia. However, the show was delayed due to bad weather conditions and lightning strikes.

For Tay Tay's first of four shows in the city, thousands of fans were gathered at Sydney's Accor Stadium. However, after the weather conditions worsened, the organisers evacuated the lower area of the stadium, and fans were asked to take shelter in the venue.

"The floor and lower bowl are currently being evacuated due to lightning strikes nearby the stadium," organisers wrote in the post on The Eras Tour handle on X.

"Please stay safe, sheltered and follow venue screens until further notice."

Several videos of the bad weather conditions, showing fans heading inside the venue have gone viral on social media.

Sharing a clip, one user wrote, ''Accor Stadium Evacuated due to lightning strike within 10km. All floor and lower bowl have been asked to move inside!!'' 🚨| Tonight's show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' at Sydney, Australia's Accor Stadium has been delayed until weather improves. Please stay sheltered and follow venue screens until further notice. We will update on any further official notice #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BN4ftR6Ql3 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024 × The bad weather conditions have left thousands of concertgoers in a curious state. Swifties wearing glittery outfits and donning friendship bands were seen hiding under the plastic raincoats and umbrellas in and outside the stadium.