Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur reveal son's name; posts first family pic

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan, on February 7, 2024. The couple took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with a heartwarming picture of their newborn.

In a joint post on Friday, Vikrant and Sheetal shared the name of their son, writing, "Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!!" The post included a picture of the couple twinning in pink outfits, beaming with happiness, as little Vardaan slept peacefully in Sheetal's lap. The second picture featured a cute toy with the name Vardaan imprinted on it.

Earlier this month, the couple had teased the arrival of their bundle of joy with a personalised note that read, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

Vikrant Massey, known for his stellar performances, was last seen in 12th Fail, a film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie, released on October 27 last year, depicted the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Vikrant's portrayal of Manoj earned him the Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics), showcasing his versatility and talent.