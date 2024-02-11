Confirmed! Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl game in LA

The clan of Swifties and Chiefs can finally take a breath of relief as the news of Taylor Swift finally being able to make it to the Super Bowl LVIII game comes out. Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan 28, Taylor's fans have been busy wondering whether Taylor would be able to witness the match because of her Eras Tour gig in Tokyo. However, now the ''Lover'' singer will jet off from Tokyo to support her beau, Travis Kelce. The confirmation comes directly from the Kansas City Chiefs' heiress, Gracie Hunt.

Gracie, who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, confirmed to People that Swift will attend the game in Las Vegas to support the team red. "She's coming! She's coming! We're excited," Gracie said at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet. The Super Bowl final game is happening when Swift is busy with her Eras Tour gig in Japan. In Japan, Taylor has four back-to-back concert nights at the Tokyo Dome from Feb 7 to 10.





Taylor kicked off her Japan gig after creating history at the Grammys in 2024. In a gratitude post for all her fans in Japan, the ''Anti-Hero'' singer shared a bunch of photos from her four-day gig and wrote, ''Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful. I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again. Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us. 🫶🫶🫶.''

At the Grammys 2024, the songstress made history after winning the Album of the Year for a record fourth time for Midnights. With this win, Swift has become the first artist with the most wins in the category.



For her album Midnights, the songstress accepted the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

At the Grammys, Swift announced her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poets Department. The new album comes out April 19.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift quipped as she accepted the trophy.