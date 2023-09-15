Confirmed! NSYNC reunites to record a new single after 20 years: Love letter to our fans

It's happening! '90s popular boyband NSYNC is reuniting for a new single. Just two days back, we reported that the band made their first public appearance in 19 years at the MTV VMAs 2023. A day later, on Thursday, the band announced that they were collaborating on the new single Better Place.

The band has been sharing several clips of late, which have sparked rumours of a reunion. On Thursday, group member Justin Timberlake posted a behind-the-scenes clip of all the guys — himself, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick — back together again in the studio for the song's recording.



"So many stars aligned," Timberlake, 42, said in the clip while speaking to his bandmates. "That's why I hit y'all, I was like, 'Hey, something came up.' If we do this song, it's a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song."



The clip then shows the five-piece supergroup reliving some memories in the studio as they lay down harmonies, with Timberlake behind the booth as he orchestrates the whole thing — no strings attached!

The song Better Place will be part of the upcoming film Trolls Band Together.



The band looks to be having fun in the video, from quirky dances and warm embraces with each other to plenty of head-bobbing to the disco-sounding track with a funky bassline.

"Sounds good, sounds like it's finished," Kirkpatrick, 51, adds in the clip, before Bass guesstimates that it was the "first *NSYNC song finished in 23 years."

The new single will officially release on September 29. The film - the third in the Trolls franchise — will release in theatres on November 17.



"When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special," Timberlake captioned his video. "'Better Place' is coming 9/29 LOVE Y’ALL."

