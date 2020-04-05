Comedy sitcoms 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi' return to TV from April 6

After Ramayana, popular comedy sitcoms 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi' are now set to return to TV from April 6. The shows will be aired from 10 AM to 12 noon every morning.



The news was confirmed by the channel's official twitter handle.

“16 saal baad, Indravadan aa raha hai milne aapse fir ek baar. Dekhiye Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai April 6 se subah 10 baje. Sirf Star Bharat par", tweeted Star Bharat.

Another tweet read, “18 saal baat Praful aa raha hai appse milne. Dekhiye Khichdi April 6 se subah 11 baje, sirf Star Bharat par.



'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' was a small family drama that first aired on Star One in 2004. As the second season of the show was also created for OTT platform Hotstar.



'Khichdi' was another crazy family drama which first aired in the year 2001.

Meanwhile, Doordarshan is back with some classic shows like 'Ramayana'. The serial has almost garnered 170 million viewers worldwide. This is also the highest ever TRP rating for any Hindi General Entertainment Channel programme since 2015.