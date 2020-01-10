'Should be good at waving': Trevor Noah has a job offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Trevor Noah had a good laugh on Thursday at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's expense. The South African comedian took sly digs at the royal couple hours after they announced their decision to step back from senior roles in the royal family.

Reacting to the news on 'The Daily Show', Trevor jokingly suggested that it seems like it was Meghan's idea.

“This is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the Royal Family,” Trevor quipped and added, "She looked at Harry and was like, ‘You need a job! You a grown a** man, you can’t still be living in your momma’s house, Harry.'"

Trevor also pointed out that no matter what job Prince Harry took up, his royal title would never leave him.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leaving the royal palace to become financially independent. pic.twitter.com/FlLC4YSTFj — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 9, 2020 ×

"What’s funny is that, no matter what job Prince Harry gets, you realise that he’s still gonna be Prince Harry.

“Can you imagine being his boss when he screws up? What do you call him in and say? ‘Prince Harry, get in here, your majesty. You blew the Henderson account, my lord, clean out your desk and may God save the Queen.’”

The official Twitter handle of 'The Daily Show' also tweeted a 'We're hiring' post taking a direct jab at the royal couple.

According to the hilarious post, the prospective candidates need to speak "impeccable English, be good at waving at people, should have 2+ years experience as a member of a Royal Family' and should be willing to host 'work parties' at a castle or manor.

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision took the royal family by surprise and they are reportedly scrambling for solutions. The couple has not specified where they would be settling outside of Britain, but speculations are rife that the two plan to make Canada their home, where they spent five weeks during Christmas 2019.

Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible move might affect Canadian taxpayers

Meghan Markle goes back to Canada to be with son Archie after royal rift