Meghan Markle goes back to Canada to be with son Archie after royal rift

Prince Harry takes Archie to playgroup with Meghan Markle Photograph:( Twitter )
Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, remained in Canada as the couple returned to make their announcement of stepping back from royal duties.
Meghan Markle has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the couple provoked a rift with Britain's royal family by unexpectedly announcing they would be stepping back from their roles to spend more time in North America.
Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals were trying to calm the royal crisis by thrashing out a plan for Harry and Meghan after the couple blindsided the family by going public with their plans without consultation. Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display
The couple spent six weeks in Canada at the end of 2019 before returning to Britain and their first official engagement of the year was to visit Canada House where they thanked the country for what they said had been an "unbelievable" welcome. Meet the half royals; how will the separation from the family work out for the couple?
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake
Their son, Archie, remained in Canada as Harry and Meghan returned to make their announcement that they would step back from royal duties and build a more "progressive" role for themselves.
Meghan has returned to Canada to be with her son, a spokeswoman said. Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties, announced on Instagram, left senior royals hurt and disappointed.
Neither the queen nor Prince Charles Harry's father and heir to the throne were consulted on their statement.