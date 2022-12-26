'Cirkus' box office: Ranveer Singh's comedy drama is struggling at the box office

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' has not been able to spread the cheer this holiday season as it was supposed to. The film's gamut of stars has failed to impress the audience.



The comedy-drama that was released during the big festive week has not been able to rake in big numbers. From the first day, the numbers were low and have not shown any improvement.



On Christmas, the film grossed only ₹8 crores which took the total collection of the film to ₹20.75 crores.



Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter handle and wrote: "#Cirkus continues to struggle... is unable to take advantage of the big Christmas weekend... 2022 ends with a huge disappointment... Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr, Sun 8.20 cr+ Total: 20.85 cr. #India biz.''