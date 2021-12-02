Christmas surprise! You can now rent the iconic Home Alone house

Here is a Christmas deal that you can’t miss! You can now rent the famous ‘Home Alone’ house on Airbnb platform.

Your stay at the iconic McCallister family home in Winnetka, Illinois will be hosted by Kevin’s older brother, Buzz McCallister.

In a statement on Airbnb from Buzz, played by Devin D Ratray, he said, “Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12.”

Devin also played the role of the robber in Home Sweet Home Alone, the Disney+ reboot of the original 1990 classic holiday flick.

The listing further states: “After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the funds raised by renting the iconic Home Alone house will go to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is “dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.”

The Home Alone house was last sold for $1.585 million in 2012.