Your luxury handbags and wallets are killings the Amazon forests

Wonder how much carbon footprint our favourite fast fashion and luxury brands have in this world? Well, it’s a lot. According to data released by a new research, the fashion industry’s global supply chains are contributing to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. This, as their tanneries and other companies involved in the production of leather and leather goods are overconsuming the natural resources.

According to the report conducted by Stand.earth which is a supply chain research firm, brands like Coach, LVMH, Prada, H&M, Zara, Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Teva, UGG and Fendi have multiple connections to an industry that is harming the Amazon rainforest.

Apparently, they are all connected with a Brazilian leather exporter called JBS which aids and abets Amazon deforestation. Greg Higgs, one of the researchers involved in the report said, “With a third of companies surveyed having some kind of policy in place, [you’d expect] that would have an impact on deforestation. The rate of deforestation is increasing, so the policies have no material effect.”

This comes after these luxury fashion brands have recently pledged to reduce their carbon footprint and not contribute to deforestation directly or indirectly.

In 2019 and 2020, Brazil faced criticism from world leaders for not doing more to protect the forest from raging wildfires. Deforestation in the critical ecosystem continues at an alarming rate. Research has shown that the cattle industry is the single largest driver of deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

Projections show that in order to keep supplying consumers with wallets, handbags and shoes, the fashion industry must slaughter 430million cows annually by 2025.