Chrissy Teigen apologises for online harassment: There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets

Chrissy Teigen has now apologised for ‘cyber bullying’. In what escalated almost quickly, the model/influencer was accused of harassment on offline and online channels. Courtney Stodden had called out several celebs including Chrissy of harassment when she was a teenager. She’d said in a recent interview of Chrissy, “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

Soon after Chrissy Teigen’s past tweets surfaced and she had to apologise for the same on Twitter. She had then said, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.” Pete Davidson jokingly calls out Chrissy Teigen during 'Saturday Night Live'

She then exited a voiceover role in Netflix comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’ and even went missing from social media for a brief period of time.

Chriss made her comeback today and shared a lengthy apology post: “I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate sit here and think about what you’ve done. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

Already having publicly apologized to Stodden, Teigen assured there are “more than just a few” that she still needs to apologize to. “I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name Is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. … But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs,” she wrote. Brad Pitt starrer 'Bullet Train' sets release date

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” she added.

Teigen noted that she is “no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. … I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY,” she wrote. “Life has made me more empathetic. I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me.”

But this has not been the end of it as soon after the apology, fashion designer and former Project Runway contestant Michael Costello took to Instagram to detail how Teigen and her stylist, Monica Rose, attempted to blacklist him from the fashion industry which he says he still feels “traumatized, depressed and has thoughts of suicide.” “For the past 7 years, I’ve lived with a deep, unhealed trauma,” Costello wrote.

Chrissy Teigen has not responded on these claims.