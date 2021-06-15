Brad Pitt starrer 'Bullet Train' sets release date

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India, India Published: Jun 15, 2021, 08:25 AM(IST)

Brad Pitt Photograph:( Twitter )

The story of 'Bullet Train' centers on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo

Brad Pitt starrer ‘Bullet Train’ now has a release date. David Letich’s film will release on April 8, 2022 according to Sony. 

Based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, ‘Bullet Train’ has a bevy of stars including Brad Pitt. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Benito A. Martínez Ocasio also star.

The story centers on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The tone of the project has been described as ‘Speed’, the 1994 Sandra Bullock action film set on a bus, meets Liam Neeson’s 2014 plane thriller ‘Non-Stop’.

 Zak Olkewicz has written the screenplay. Producers are Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Executive Producers are Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O’Connor and Kat Samick.

