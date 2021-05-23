Pete Davidson jokingly calls out Chrissy Teigen during 'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson closed this season's 'SNL' by taking a comic dig at Chrissy Teigen.



During this week's episode, the 27-year-old cast member appeared during the 'Weekend Update' segment and took a jab at the 35-year-old cookbook author.



During the sketch, Pete started talking about the pandemic, and joked, ''If there's one good thing about the pandemic besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives," before being cut off by laughter. In the end he shrugged and said "I'm relieved," before making a joke on masks.



The comment comes after Chrissy faced major criticism after Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that the cookbook author used to send her DM on Twitter back in 2011 telling her to “kill” herself.



After the backlash, the mother of two publicly issued an apology to model Courtney Stodden.



Taking it to Twitter, Chrissy wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I`m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."



"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I`m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am," she added.