Chrissy Teigen drops out of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' amid bullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen has been in the news headline since her recent controversy with Courtney Stodden. Now, following the cyberbullying scandal, Chrissy has dropped out of Netflix comedy 'Never Have I Ever'.



The cookbook author was part of the second season as a guest voiceover role and was set to give her voice in one episode of the upcoming Netflix coming of age comedy from Mindy Kaling, but she herself decided to step away from the role.



Variety reports that the 35-year-old model role is expected to be recast. The series features voice-over narration for key characters performed by guest actors.



Chrissy faced major criticism after Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that the cookbook author used to send her DM on Twitter back in 2011 telling her to “kill” herself.



After the backlash, the mother of two publicly issued an apology to model Courtney Stodden.



Taking it to Twitter, Chrissy wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I`m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."



"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I`m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am," she added.