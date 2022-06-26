Chris Hemsworth calls his naked butt scene in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder' a dream 

Everybody was astonished to see Chris Hemsworth's naked butt in his upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer. The Hollywood star recently attended the grand premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, where he expressed that the scene had been his dream too. According to Variety, Chris Hemsworth, while interacting with the media, talked about his much-awaited film.

"Showing my butt was kind of a dream of mine," he said.

Chris is returning as Thor with actress Natalie Portman, who will be seen as the Mighty Thor in their film. Hemsworth, in a personal interaction session during the premier event, opened up about the viral naked scene that featured him.

The trailer gathered all the eyeballs of the netizens after the 'The Avengers' actor was spotted all naked, showing off his ripped body and handcuffed, though blurred. In an interview, he said, "It was 10 years in the making that scene -- kind of a dream of mine".

The particular scene from the trailer has been replayed numerous times on YouTube.

Marvel fans lauded Hemsworth for showing off his naked butt on screen. Post that, the excitement among the fans increased to a new extent. Chris further added to his statement by saying: "I had had that out in ‘Rush’ many years ago. In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don’t know, I had seen it before."

In an interview with Variety, the director of the film, Taika Waititi, who is playing the character Korg in the film, said, "We had talked about, ‘Yeah, we gotta show off this body.’ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off. Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it's not fair!".

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, fans will witness not one but two Thors, as actor Natalie Portman is also portraying the role of mighty Thor. The ‘Spiderhead’ actor said, "A little stab to the ego, but I quickly got over it and I was in awe of everything she had done."

The film also stars Christian Bale as the villain named Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, the Star-Lord, among others in prominent roles. The film is slated for a release on July 7, 2022, in India, a day before its release in America on July 8.

Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer here:-