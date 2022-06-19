Is Chris Hemsworth leaving Marvel world after 'Thor: Love and Thunder' ? Actor responds

All the Thor fans are on cloud nine right now as the Chris Hemsworth most awaited movie ' Thor: Love & Thunder' release date is nearing and amid all, the news of Chris leaving the Marvel superhero world will surely break millions of hearts. Chris has himself shared the shocking news that he might be saying goodbye to his fan favourite role.



While promoting his upcoming movie on Wired’s auto-complete interview, he was asked about his future in the giant world, "What is Chris Hemsworth's last Marvel movie?" Watch the trailer here:



To which, Hemsworth replied, "The last one I just shot was 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'' Further adding, "And it may be my last, I don't know."



Chris, who has been playing the role of lord of thunder Thor for over eleven years now, further praised the director of the movie Taika Waititi, ''It was a wild, fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it's been new and exciting and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before.''

Hemsworth made his MCU debut with the a standalone film 'Thor' and 11 years down he has reprised the role in many Marvel films from Phase 1 to Phase 4.



Meanwhile, talking about 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Chris is returning to the Marvel saga with a new journey post 'Avengers: Endgame', the second last film of phase 3 which waved good bye to the big heroes of the franchise like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow.

In the new film, Thor is figuring out who he actually is and exploring life away from the battle and will use his hand for peace now. The film also stars Christian Bale as the main antagonist 'Gorr the God Butcher' and Natalie Portman is making her comeback, taking the mantle of female Thor (Jane Foster).



Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' marks Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth's second collaboration after 2017 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The film releases in theatres on July 8.

