'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer out, reveals first look of Christian Bale's villainous character Gorr

The God Of Thunder aka Thor is back to spice things up in the superhero universe. The trailer of Taika Waititi's highly anticipated film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was dropped on Tuesday and it promises fans one hell of a ride. Chris Hemsworth returns as the Marvel superhero in the film that has Thor taking on a new journey post 'Avengers: Endgame'.



The teaser, released last month, had already peaked our excitement but the trailer takes the excitement a few notches higher as for the first time, fans get a glimpse of Christian Bale's villainous character 'Gorr the God Butcher'.



The trailer, filled with Waittiti's signature style humour, also gives a further glimpse of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor character as well Russel Crowe as Zeus.



The trailer has Wititi- who voices and plays Korg in the film- narrating Thor's transformation from "dad bod to god bod" and Thor and his significant ex Dr Jane Foster aka Might Thor's first encounter.



While the humour is intact throughout the trailer, it is the eerie presence of Gorr the God Butcher(a bald, pale looking Christian Bale with yellow eyes) that catches everyone's attention.



The film also features Tessa Thompson, Chriss Pratt and Dave Bautista in key roles.



Watch the trailer of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' here:

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' marks Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth's second collaboration after 'Thor: Ragnarok'. The film releases in theatres on July 8.