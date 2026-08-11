/Chiyaan Vikram in legal trouble over Lar gibbon video? Wildlife department launches probe

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram has found himself at the centre of a controversy after he shared a video on social media featuring a Lar gibbon. The post quickly caught the attention of wildlife authorities and animal welfare activists, raising questions about the legality of keeping an exotic animal in a private home. As scrutiny escalated, the actor deleted the video. However, the incident continues to spark debate online.

Chiyaan Vikram in trouble!

On August 9 (Sunday), Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram posted an Instagram reel of himself cuddling and playing with an exotic animal, a Lar gibbon, a rare wild animal native to Southeast Asia. The clip initially gained attention for its cuteness, but it later prompted netizens and animal activists to question the actor about the legality of keeping a wild, endangered animal as a pet in India.

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As soon as the video sparked a major controversy, the actor deleted the clip from his social media account. This led to a formal investigation by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, which has now begun examining the history of the animal.

According to multiple reports, the animal belongs to CK Ranganathan, the Founder Chairman of CavinKare and the father of Manu Ranjith, who is married to Vikram’s daughter Akshita. It was also believed that the actor filmed the video at Ranganathan’s farmhouse on the East Coast Road in Chennai. However, the legality of the animal’s ownership is now being probed by wildlife authorities.

Why can't people adopt a Lar Gibbon?

People cannot adopt a Lar gibbon as a pet because it is illegal under international and domestic wildlife laws. They are an endangered species and are listed on the IUCN Red List. Their complex physical, social, and behavioural needs make them entirely unsuited for domestic life.

International treaties like CITES strictly prohibit the commercial trade of wild gibbons, and local laws make owning, buying, or selling them a serious criminal offence.

What's next for Vikram?