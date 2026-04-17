/Happy Birthday, Vikram: A look at his stellar performances in Anniyan, Pithamagan and more

Vikram turns 60 on April 17. The actor has amassed widespread acclaim through his talent and versatility, portraying notable roles in films like Anniyan, Pithamagan, and more.
Vikram is one of the most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema, consistently delivering remarkable performances and earning widespread praise, including a National Award. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his stellar performances that have left a lasting impression.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar
The movie is one that has made its impression on the generation for years and is still remembered for the iconic character Vikram played in the film. Portraying the role of Remo, a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder. He works as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night.
Where to watch: YouTube
The action thriller film brought Vikram national recognition and earned him a national award for his esteemed performance as Chiththan, an isolated man who was raised in a graveyard with almost no human social skills.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It is one of the cult romantic movies of the actor, which features him as Sethu, a violent and short-tempered college student who falls for a shy girl, Abitha. The film highlights how he got brutally beaten by thugs, which caused him severe brain damage and mental illness.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar
In S. Shankar's directorial, Vikram is seen as a bodybuilder named Lingesan, who becomes a top supermodel but is deformed by a jealous rival using a virus. The film explores his brutal revenge against those who destroyed his career, looks, and love life.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actor plays the pivotal role of Aditha Karikalan in the historical action film directed by Mani Ratnam. His portrayal depicts him as a fierce and emotionally tortured Chola crown prince who sends his friend Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan on a mission that sets off a series of conspiracies against the reigning king.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Vikram plays the role of Aaruchamy, a policeman who initially accepts bribes from corrupt politicians and local thugs to help them in their illegal work. But his love story becomes a turning point in his life as he decides to correct his wrongdoings and stay on the right path.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In a family drama, Vikram portrayed the role of Krishna, a man with an intellectual disability who fights for the custody of his young daughter Nila (Sara Arjun). The narrative explores his struggle while convincing the lawyer Anuradha (Anushka Shetty) to fight his case when his father-in-law takes his daughter away from him.