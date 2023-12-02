Cher says every woman should date a younger man at least once

Iconic singer and Grammy winner Cher, 77, has not only impressed audiences with her timeless hits but also with her quirky and fun nature. In a recent episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, the pop diva shared a nugget of wisdom for women everywhere. She suggested, "Go out with a younger man."

Known for her romantic involvements with younger partners like Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti in the '80s, Cher's dating advice stems from her own experiences. Since she feels that older men are not compatible with her, she has found love and companionship in the arms of Alexander "A.E." Edwards, a 37-year-old music executive.

Recalling her initial reservations about texting and falling for a younger man, Cher admitted breaking her own rules by becoming enamoured with Edwards. Their relationship began after meeting at a Paris Fashion Week event and continued to blossom despite her preconceived notions about age gaps and digital romance.

Speaking candidly about her surprising affection for Edwards, Cher confessed, "I told my friends, don't fall in love with a younger man, we're too old. And don't fall in love by text. There goes that theory."

Despite her earlier apprehensions, Cher has found joy and companionship in her relationship with Edwards, emphasising that age is no barrier to love. "He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late," she expressed.

Acknowledging the public fascination with their romance due to their contrasting appearances and age difference, Cher remains unfazed, stating, "I think it's fun to be interested in somebody else's love life!"