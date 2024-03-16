Charlotte Le Bon joins HBO's The White Lotus season 3 cast

Charlotte Le Bon has joined the cast of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, stepping into a role originally slated for Francesca Corney. Sources close to production revealed the recasting decision, citing the need for an older actress for the part. Details about Le Bon's character are being kept under wraps.

This marks the second recasting for the upcoming season. Previously, HBO parted ways with Serbian actor Miloš Biković, who had expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov was cast as his replacement.

Season 3 of The White Lotus is currently in production in Thailand, with filming locations including Bangkok and the islands of Koh Samui and Phuket. The new season will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property, including a multigenerational gang with a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.

"The first season highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season will be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality," the series' creator Mike White said in the aftershow of the season two finale. "It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The ensemble cast also includes Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Scott Glenn, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Tayme Thapthimthong, Nicholas Duvernay, and Arnas Fedaravičius.

The White Lotus, created, written, and directed by Mike White, is executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The third instalment's filming and promotion have been done in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.