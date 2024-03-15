Amid rumours of weak ticket sales, Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 dates of North American tour

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled seven dates of her first North American tour in five years, in support of her new album “This Is Me… Now” and its companion films. The dates spanning August 20-31 in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston were listed as cancelled on Ticketmaster on Wednesday.

The updated itinerary can be found on her social media accounts. While the tour is still scheduled for 30 shows, a large number of tickets on most dates reportedly remain unsold. The blue (available) segments of the seating charts are overwhelmingly larger than the grey (unavailable) ones.

Three shows were added to the itinerary — in Miami, Toronto, and New York — a week after the tour was originally announced. The album, tour, and two films are part of a self-financed $20 million three-part multimedia project examining Lopez’s life as a serial romantic and her reunion with actor Ben Affleck.

The cancellation notice reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

The cancellations come after Lopez’s new album debuted at a disappointing No. 38 on the Billboard 200 last month.

No official statement has been released by Lopez, as of now!

The project also includes the musical film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, and the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Lopez describes it as a love-conquers-all statement, saying, “Everybody thought I was crazy. And by the way, I thought I was crazy,” according to Variety.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship has been a rollercoaster of public scrutiny and adoration. The pair first met on the set of the film Gigli in 2002 and quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. They got engaged in November 2002 but called off their wedding days before the ceremony in 2003.