Charlie Sheen to get sole custody of twin sons if Brooke Mueller fails or misses drug test

In a recent legal move, actor Charlie Sheen, 58, has taken steps to reinforce the safety and well-being of his 14-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller. Documents filed in an ex parte motion on Thursday detail new stipulations surrounding child custody, specifically addressing concerns related to Mueller's sobriety.

Obtained by PEOPLE, the court documents reveal Sheen's request for the court to sign and enter two previously agreed-upon documents without a legal response from Mueller, 46. The agreement, first signed in November 2022 and later reinforced in August 2023, outlines conditions for child custody in the event of Mueller's relapse.

The documents state that in the case of Mueller's relapse, there would be an "immediate reversion of sole custody and sole physical custody to [Sheen]." The agreement further states that the two will "continue to enjoy joint legal custody" unless Mueller tests positive for drugs and alcohol or otherwise relapses. At that point, Sheen would have sole custody "until further court order or written agreement of the Parties," and this could happen on as little as 48 hours' notice.

The documents outline the terms for physical custody, stating that Mueller is entitled to "reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation," ensuring frequent contact between the minors and both parents.

To monitor Mueller's sobriety, the agreement mandates weekly drug and alcohol testing, as well as additional testing as required by her probation officer or upon Sheen's request. Termination of custody for Mueller is immediate in the event of a positive test, and a missed test is considered equivalent to a positive result.