Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward appointed the administrator of his estate

Wife of late actor Chadwick Boseman, Simone Ledward, has been granted the authority to administer his estate.



According to a court order obtained by PEOPLE Ledward is now the personal representative with limited authority of Boseman's estate, which has an estimated value of $938,500. The court order requires Ledward to file a $939,000 bond along with the final distribution of the estate by February 22, 2021.



Ledward filed a petition to be appointed the administrator in October after Boseman died in August at the age of 43 without leaving a will. The 'Black Panther' star died following a years-long private battle with colon cancer.



The couple got engaged in October 2019 and had their last public appearance together in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

In a post on the late actor’s social media announcing his death, his family wrote that Boseman "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," confirming that he and Ledward had wed sometime before his death.





While Boseman and Ledward kept their relationship off social media, they were photographed from time to time beginning in 2015 when the two were seen together for the first time at Los Angeles International Airport.

In January 2019, they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when Boseman was nominated for Black Panther. At the 50th NAACP Image Awards later that year, the actor paid tribute to Ledward in his acceptance speech, when he received the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his starring role in 'Black Panther'

He thanked Ledward for her support, saying, "You know what they say. Black people always thank God when they win and I’m not going to let you down."

"Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," Boseman added.



