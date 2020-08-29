Rest in Power, King T'Challa: Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman is no more

Aug 29, 2020, 03.30 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing King T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther movie, died of colon cancer at 43. Actor's family releases official statement on twitter. Chadwick Boseman never publicly discussed his health condition.