Celine Dion pens a note on stiff person syndrome awareness day, calls it, 'one of the hardest experiences'

Legendary singer Celine Dion is suffering from a rare neurological stiff person syndrome. Dion was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2022, and since then, the star has maintained quite a distance from social life. On International SPS Awareness Day, Celine penned an encouraging note on her Instagram as she expressed her gratitude to her fans and family for their constant support. The Grammy-winning singer shared a photo in which she can be seen posing with their three sons, René-Charles Angélil, 23, and Eddy and Nelson, 13.

Writing that it was one of the hardest experiences of my life, Celine shared her wish to get back on stage again.



''Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!'' she wrote.



After staying away from the media glare for months, Celine made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February, this year.



She appeared on the stage to present the award for Album of the Year. She awarded Taylor Swift for Midnights.



“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said on the Grammys stage. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

At the Grammys, the 55-year-old sang backstage as she performed an impromptu duet with the legendary songwriter Sonyaé.