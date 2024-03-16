Aerosmith's Steven Tyler granted motion to strike parts of sexual assault lawsuit

In a recent development, a Los Angeles court has granted a request by Steven Tyler to strike portions of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges they had a sexual relationship when she was a teenager in the 1970s.

The court ruled in Tyler's favour, agreeing to strike parts of Julia Misley’s complaint that claimed she suffered “intentional infliction of emotional distress” based on Tyler’s publication of his memoirs.

Tyler, 75, has argued that Misley cannot use his memoirs as cause for emotional distress in court, as they were protected by the First Amendment and did not identify her.

Misley previously claimed she had a sexual relationship with Tyler when she was a teenager and that he convinced her mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was just 16 years old in order for them to continue the relationship.

Tyler's memoir does not name Misley, though he writes he “almost took a teen bride” because “her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me”.

Back in April, Tyler opened up about Misley's suit and denied all claims against him, stating that she consented to their sexual relationship. He also argued that he had immunity as her legal guardian and requested the suit be dismissed.