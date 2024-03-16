Cara Delevingne’s $7 million LA home destroyed by massive fire: 'My heart is broken'

In a shocking turn of events, actress and model Cara Delevingne's home in Studio City, California was destroyed after it caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning. At the time of the mishappening, Cara was not in the house.

By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department reached the property, the house was already engulfed under the heavy flames. As per the People, the roof of the house collapsed while the firefighters were extinguishing the flames.

It took around two hours and 94 firefighters to control the emergency. One firefighter was also injured during the operation, the LAFD confirmed. However, as per the reports, an occupant who was living in the home sustained minor injuries.

As per the LAFD report, ''Firefighters arrived to find a 6,650 sqft two-story home built in 1971, with heavy fire in the rear, which consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members.''

Cara is currently in London, where she's performing in “Cabaret” at the Playhouse Theatre. Soon after the shocking news broke, devastated Cara took to her Instagram story to express her gratitude to the firefighters and people who helped in the crisis.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," she wrote.





The actress earlier thought that she might have lost her two cats in the fire. ''My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have," she captioned the photo of her two cats. However, later she shared that both of her cats had been rescued.

"They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters," she wrote.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.