Former K-pop star Seungri indicted for prostitution laws violation may face military court

It’s never a dull day in the lives of Korean pop stars. In a follow up to Korean pop star having been charged with South Korea’s anti-prostitution law, he now may have to join the country’s army and face trial in a military court.

Former Big Bang member Seungri whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was indicted on charges of violating laws on prostitution, illegal gambling and foreign currency trading.

On Tuesday, the state-run Military Manpower Administration announced that it has sent Seungri documents asking him to report for 21 months of mandatory military service, a requirement for all able-bodied men in South Korea because prosecutors had ended their investigation of him.

In a statement, the Military Manpower Administration said that it was concerned a protracted trial in civilian courts would hamper its effort to equally apply the military obligation on Seungri, 29.

It said Seungri’s case will be handed over to a military court if he joins the military.

For those unversed, in South Korea, men eligible for military service are allowed to delay their conscription five times under certain conditions before they become 3. This delayed time can, however, not exceed two years.

Seungri postponed his conscription in March 2019.