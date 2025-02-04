Can love triumph over other things in life? Answering the question, ZEE5’s latest romantic drama series, Pyaar Testing, is all set to explore the notions of marriage and traditions.

Starring Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur, the new series is ready to shake a lot of things. Directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, the series tells the story of a modern love blooming amid hardened customs, commenting on the institution of marriage.

The film will release on Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2025.

Pyaar Testing: Plot and Release Date

Set in Rajasthan, Pyaar Testing follows the clash of contemporary values with tradition when a bold experiment of a live-in relationship disrupts two conservative Rajput families, posing the question whether love can bridge the gap between old and new ways of thinking. While Plabita Borthakur plays Amrita Singh Chauhan, a fierce animal rights activist and vegan café owner, Satyajeet Dubey plays Dhruv Pratap Rathore, an architect by profession, a water conservationist with a passion for sustainability, and a hardcore meat lover.

When a traditional arranged marriage setup brings them face-to-face, Amrita flips the script and proposes an unconventional clause: a two-month platonic live-in relationship to test their compatibility before taking the plunge.

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the series, Director Shiva Varma shares, “We are beyond excited to bring Pyaar Testing to audiences on ZEE5. This story is not just about love; it’s about challenging conventions and embracing relationships in a world where traditions and modernity often collide.The concept of Pyaar Testing revolves around the modern-day idea of live-in relationships, where young couples want to test their compatibility before committing to marriage. However, there’s a twist—this live-in arrangement isn’t just between the couple; it happens under the same roof with the guy’s side of the family. This unique setup brings a fresh and entertaining take on love, relationships, and the clash between generations, making for a compelling and relatable story.”

Expressing his excitement, actor Satyajeet Dubey said, “Pyaar Testing is a unique exploration of modern relationships and the evolving dynamics of love. Dhruv is not just another quintessential lover boy—he is a man of deep conviction who believes in contributing to the greater good.”

Plabita Borthakur shares, “Amrita is someone who believes that love should be built on understanding, compatibility, and honesty. Her practical approach to relationships—testing them before fully committing—reflects the modern woman’s mindset of today. ‘Pyaar Testing’ is an exciting story that challenges traditional views on marriage and love.”

Pyaar Testing will premiere on ZEE5.