Cardi B defends husband Offset after he buys daughter a Birkin bag

Cardi B defended her husband, Offset, after fans slammed him for buying their daughter an Hermes Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday.



Grammy winner took to her Instagram story to address her 70.6 million Instagram followers and wrote ''it's not up to what the kids like."

Also read: To All the Boys I've Loved Before' actor Noah Centineo to play Atom Smasher in DC film 'Black Adam'



''Yea, kids only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets''.

''And if I'm fly, and daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same thing. It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers''.

In pics: From 'Extraction' to 'The Irishman': Netflix's most popular original movies ever



''No, cause if I was looking like a bad b***h, expensive b***h, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking shit.

''So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.''



Her statement comes after Cardi's husband Offset shared a video of himself gifting their daughter with a belated birthday present - a mini pink Birkin bag which costs around $8,000.